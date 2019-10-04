Sen. Martha McSally to honor Gold Star families in Sierra Vista

In this Dec. 18, 2018 file photo, then-Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., waits to speak during a news conference at the Capitol in Phoenix. McSally will be in Sierra Vista on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at the Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery to honor Gold Star families and their fallen loved ones. (AP Photo/Matt York) (Source: AP)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 4, 2019 at 11:32 AM MST - Updated October 4 at 11:32 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sen. Martha McSally will be in Sierra Vista this weekend to honor Gold Star families and their fallen loved ones.

Gold Star Mothers of Cochise County will host a Gold Star family dedication ceremony at the Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, located at 1300 S. Buffalo Soldier Trail, on Saturday, Oct. 5. McSally is scheduled as a guest speaker alongside Dr. Randy Groth, civilian aide to the secretary of the Army.

The event is the first of its kind at the ceremony and is free and open to the public.

If you go

What: Gold Star Families Dedication Ceremony

Where: Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, 1300 S. Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019

