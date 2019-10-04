Sen. Martha McSally to honor Gold Star families in Sierra Vista

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sen. Martha McSally will be in Sierra Vista this weekend to honor Gold Star families and their fallen loved ones.
Gold Star Mothers of Cochise County will host a Gold Star family dedication ceremony at the Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, located at 1300 S. Buffalo Soldier Trail, on Saturday, Oct. 5. McSally is scheduled as a guest speaker alongside Dr. Randy Groth, civilian aide to the secretary of the Army.
The event is the first of its kind at the ceremony and is free and open to the public.
What: Gold Star Families Dedication Ceremony
Where: Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, 1300 S. Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista
When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
