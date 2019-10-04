Tucson man gets life prison term for fatal 2017 stabbing

James Murray Reaves III was convicted in fatal stabbing in Tucson in 2017. (Source: Tucson Police Department)
October 3, 2019 at 9:00 PM MST - Updated October 3 at 9:58 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson man has been sentenced to life in prison in a fatal stabbing in 2017 and the assault of his ex-girlfriend.

Pima County prosecutors said 35-year-old James Murray Reaves was sentenced Thursday, Oct. 3.

He was convicted in August 2019 of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 38-year-old Damion Philipps and the wounding of his ex-girlfriend at a home outside Tucson.

Reaves also was found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree burglary.

In addition to the life sentence, Reaves was given 10 1/2 years in prison for first-degree burglary and 7 1/2 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument.

The burglary and assault charges will run concurrently, but consecutively to Reaves’ natural life in prison sentence.