Tucson volunteer receives $10k, qualifies for $50,000 grant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Local volunteer Mike Birrer, with Serve Tucson, is often found cleaning, painting and planting in many Tucson neighborhoods.
Birrer is one of nine national finalists, who have each received $10,000, and are now are competing for a $50,000 grant from the James M. Cox Foundation.
Birrer started in 2008 with an aim to clean up the front of one school, and today has impacted more than fifty schools and countless neighborhoods. He included a program that employs local homeless residents to help with many local beautification projects that Serve Tucson takes on.
The public can help him win the national Cox Conserves Heroes Award by voting for his video. The candidate with the most votes will be awarded the grant.
Public voting is open until Oct. 15 at Cox Conserves Heroes. Click here to view the video of Birrer and Serve Tucson.
In partnership with The Trust for Public Land, Cox Conserves Heroes is part of Cox Enterprises’ national Cox Conserves sustainability program. The James M. Cox Foundation has contributed nearly $1 million to environmental nonprofits and honored more than 200 volunteers across the country.
For eleven years, Cox has been recognizing outstanding community volunteers that work tirelessly to create, preserve or enhance outdoor spaces.
The winner of the 2019 National Cox Conserves Hero award will be announced in late October.
