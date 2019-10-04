Tucson woman uses artwork to protest border wall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman is using her artwork to speak out against the border wall.
Maxie Adler sat by the border wall and wove fabric together to create a woven tapestry that now hangs on one beam of the wall.
Adler’s efforts are to protest the border structure and policies in behalf of migrants, wildlife and the environment.
Adler released a statement about her efforts:
"I wove while attached to an absurd barrier protruding from the pristine Chihuahuan desert. I wove in the company of jackrabbits, rattlesnakes and songbirds.
I spent days alone, weaving together broken dreams of migrants who have been pushed into the deadliest parts of the desert by our government’s inhumane border policies.
Border walls kill wildlife and push migrants to their deaths. More than 8,000 people have perished crossing this border.
This piece is a tribute to the lives taken by this wall and by state violence, and to all who are fighting tirelessly against this travesty.
The borderlands are an interwoven fabric of diverse wildlife and communities. Nature knows no borders. We should be weaving communities together, not severing them apart."
