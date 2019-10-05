Arizona Wildcats trail Colorado Buffs at the half

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats traveled to Boulder this weekend to take on the Colorado Buffaloes.
By halftime, they were trailing Colorado by six.
The two teams have identical records at 3-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play, but Arizona rolled into Saturday’s match up on a three-game win streak.
The Buffs scored first with a field goal, but the 'Cats found the end zone before the first quarter was over. Khalil Tate connected with Stanley Berryhill III for a 7-yard touchdown pass.
Tate found Cedric Peterson for another touchdown in the second quarter. He also threw an interception, as the Buffaloes battled back. A touchdown with less than a minute on the clock gave Colorado a 20-14 lead at halftime.
