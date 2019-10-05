Arizona Wildcats trail Colorado Buffs at the half

By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 5, 2019 at 3:10 PM MST - Updated October 5 at 3:10 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats traveled to Boulder this weekend to take on the Colorado Buffaloes.

By halftime, they were trailing Colorado by six.

The two teams have identical records at 3-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play, but Arizona rolled into Saturday’s match up on a three-game win streak.

The Buffs scored first with a field goal, but the 'Cats found the end zone before the first quarter was over. Khalil Tate connected with Stanley Berryhill III for a 7-yard touchdown pass.

Tate found Cedric Peterson for another touchdown in the second quarter. He also threw an interception, as the Buffaloes battled back. A touchdown with less than a minute on the clock gave Colorado a 20-14 lead at halftime.

