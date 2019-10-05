FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Perfect “fall” weather for Arizona continues!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hopefully you’ve been enjoying this quiet weather because we have more of it heading our way! Temps will stay in the low 90s through the middle of next week then they’ll finally fall into the mid 80s to close out the workweek. As far as rain goes... we are not expecting any for the next seven days!
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Low 90s with lots of sunshine.
WEDNESDAY: Low 90s with sunny skies. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
