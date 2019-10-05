Man dies in fatal crash on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal collision that happened early Saturday morning.
Police identified the driver as 28-year-old Alan James Walker.
The TPD and Tucson Fire responded to the crash in the area of Kolb Rd. and Irvington Rd. around 2:45 a.m.
They found a Chevrolet C10 Pickup Truck that had collided with a tree and ended up in the middle of the median.
Traffic detectives determined Walker lost control of the vehicle, hit the curb and over corrected, sending him across three lanes of traffic. The passenger side of the truck then hit a tree in the median.
Witnesses reported seeing Walker speeding, swerving and driving without headlights prior the the accident, according to information from the TPD.
Officials can’t confirm if Walker was impaired but several empty alcohol containers were found in the vehicle.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.