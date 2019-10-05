Police, theaters share security protocols with release of “Joker” movie

“Harkins Theatres has been family owned and operated since 1933. Every day in our theatres, we entertain our friends and family and the safety and comfort of our guests is always of paramount concern to us. On an ongoing basis, we employ a variety of security measures to ensure the safety, peace of mind and enjoyment of all of our guests. As you can understand, for everyone’s safety, we do not share these details publicly. While guests are welcome to come in costume, we do not permit masks, face paint or anything that obscures the face.”