Ruthrauff interchange construction work about to get underway in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s may be a little late, but it’s highway construction time again for Tucson.
The Ruthrauff Interchange Project is about to get underway.
It was slated some time between 2017 and 2020, so this year is within the target date.
Ruthrauff is the last of the big overpass projects scheduled for the Regional Transportation Authority’s 20-year cycle, which was passed by voters in 2006.
Twin Peaks, which was started in 2010, is done. Prince Road is finished. The Ina Road Interchange is complete so now comes Ruthrauff, the final leg.
It’s thought to be an $88 million project, but the bids are still out so there’s no final price tag.
The timetable for completion ranges from 24 months to 26 months.
There is utility work being done now, but that’s not affecting traffic.
According to state officials, construction won’t begin until after the holidays in early 2020. That’s when the barricades will go up.
As for the interchange itself, it will extend from the west side of the interstate, over the freeway, over the railroad tracks all the way to Davis on the east side.
Some of the business owners there said they will take a wait-and-see attitude on how it might impact their business. They said they will adjust if it has an adverse affect, but they just don’t know yet.
Interstate 10 will be lowered and widened to four lanes in each direction to eliminate a bottle neck.
An archaeological dig on the west side of the interstate should wrap up in the next three to four weeks, but it’s also on schedule and has not delayed the project.
