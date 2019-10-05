Sen. Bernie Sanders leaves Las Vegas after heart attack

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a rally at a campaign stop, in Denver. Sanders had a heart attack, his campaign confirmed Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, as the Vermont senator was released from a Nevada hospital. On Saturday, Sanders left Las Vegas to return home to Vermont. (Source: AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File/AP)
October 5, 2019 at 11:29 AM MST - Updated October 5 at 11:29 AM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is leaving Las Vegas and returning home to Vermont after being treated for a heart attack.

The 78-year-old boarded a plane Saturday, just one day after he was released from a hospital.

Sanders was at a campaign event Tuesday when he experienced chest discomfort and was taken to a hospital.

Sanders' campaign released a statement from his doctors that said two stents were inserted to open up a blocked artery in his heart. They say the rest of his arteries were normal.

The doctors said the rest of his stay was "uneventful with good expected progress."

This marks the second time in two months that health problems forced Sanders to cancel campaign events. In September, he backed out of some appearances in South Carolina because he lost his voice.

