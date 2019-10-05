Specialized wheelchair will help Tucson man chase dreams

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friends and family surprised Dalton Wiley at a hotel on Tucson’s east side Friday, Oct. 4.
Several business leaders and community groups worked together to provide Dalton and his family with a specialized wheelchair.
This one is special for Dalton.
It will allow his mother Keri Wiley to push him through races around Arizona.
Wiley said his love of racing started when a volunteer from Team Hoyt offered to push him through a course at the beginning of the year.
His parents hope more families will be open to new adventures after seeing Dalton’s story.
“It opened up a door for my son," they said. “We’ve been searching for years for something. Our daughter played travel softball which took up all of our time for years until she finally graduated. We just never found anything for him.”
That is until now.
Dalton and Keri Wiley will take the new chair out for its run Sunday for the Jim Click Run 'N’ Roll, which benefits the University of Arizona’s Adaptive Athletics program.
