TUSD Family Resource Center receives generous donation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Unified School District’s Family Resource Centers and Clothing Bank close to 800 cases of new clothing for Tucson Unified Families.
Alight, a humanitarian NGO, in conjunction with Streams in the Desert Lutheran Church, donated the clothing from League 91 and Red Shirt.
“This is a tremendous gift to our students and families. Our clothing banks are stocked entirely with donated items, and the community has been extremely generous over the years in helping to keep our clothing banks going, said Terri Howard from TUSD Family Resource Center. “We rarely receive new clothing, and we have never received such a large donation.”
The clothing arrived this week and volunteers will be sorting, labeling, and organizing the items so they can be available for students and families.
"Now we’ll be able to provide a large variety of high quality, new clothing to students and families, many who might not otherwise be able to afford it, free of charge. We have never been able to do this before, and it feels really good,” said Howard.
