Man dies days after being hit by vehicle on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An elderly man has died days after being hit by a pick-up truck on the south side of Tucson.
The Tucson Police Department said Antonio Leyva Chavez, 93, was hit early Tuesday, Sept. 24, while walking in the 4700 block of South 6th Avenue.
The TPD said Chavez, who died Saturday, Oct. 5, was not in a crosswalk when he was struck.
The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The TPD said the driver did not appear intoxicated and was not speeding.
The investigation is ongoing, but no charges haven been filed and no citations have been issued.
