WATCH: Groups band together to save horse from ravine in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several groups came together early Sunday, Oct. 6, to save a horse that fell into a ravine in Pima County.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said the horse, a 2,000-pound Percheron Draft named Wyatt, stumbled into the ravine during a trail ride at Tanque Verde Guest Ranch.
The Southern Arizona Mounted Search and Rescue led the operation and was assisted by two PCSD Search and Rescue deputies and the Southern Arizona Rescue Association.
The PCSD said Wyatt is doing well.
