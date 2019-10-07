Border agent dies after being found unresponsive near Patagonia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Border Patrol agent assigned to the Tucson Sector Sonoita Station died after being found unresponsive on Sunday, Oct. 6.
According to a statement from the Border Patrol, agents found Robert Hotten, 44, near Mount Washington south of Patagonia, Ariz.
The agents provided medical care until Hotten could be airlifted to an ambulance.
Hotten had been with the Border Patrol since 2009.
“On behalf of the U.S. Border Patrol, Tucson Sector, I want to thank the responding agents and emergency response personnel who worked attentively to render aid and secure medical assistance,” Chief Patrol Agent Roy Villareal said in the statement. “Our deepest sympathies are extended to Agent Robert M. Hotten’s family, friends, and colleagues. I ask that you keep Agent Hotten’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”
No further information was immediately available.
