County Duo Dan + Shay coming to Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Grammy-award winning duo Dan + Shay are headed to Arizona.
They will headline their first ever arena tour across more than 35 U.S. cities, including Glendale, Ariz.
Dan + Shay will perform at the Gila River Arena on Oct. 21, 2020.
The U.S. tour kicks off March 6, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn., and concludes Oct. 31, 2020 in Tacoma, Wash.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11. Tickets will be available for purchase through the Gila River Arena website HERE.
Dan + Shay shared the touring announcement just days after unveiling a collaboration with Justin Bieber, as their latest single “10,000 Hours.” The duo’s Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney co-wrote the song with Bieber alongside Jessie Jo Dillon, Jordan Reynolds and Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd. Watch the song’s music video HERE.
If you can’t make the Glendale date, Dan + Shay will be performing in Las Vegas on Oct. 17, 2020.
