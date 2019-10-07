Drivers warned to watch for sun glare

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson Department of Transportation is warning drivers that at this time of year the sun glare can be pretty bad.
It’s especially bad for people driving east in the morning and west in the evening.
The blinding glare can make it difficult for drivers to see hazards such as pedestrians or bicyclists.
TDOT is asking drivers to slow down and leave earlier than normal.
Another good idea is to make sure windshield is clean on the outside and inside. The build up of dust and dirt can make it hard to see if the glare is really bad, TDOT says.
If you find yourself blinded by the light, TDOT suggests you pull over and wait until the sun has moved to a spot where it is not in your face as you drive.
