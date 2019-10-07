FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool down is coming!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hopefully you’ve been enjoying this quiet weather because we have more of it heading our way! Temps will stay in the 90s through the middle of next week then they’ll finally fall into the mid 80s as a cold front passes. Along with the cold front, winds pick up Wednesday and Thursday. As far as rain goes... we are not expecting much of anything for the next seven days!