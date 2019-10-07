Sabino Canyon overflow parking lot to reopen October 15

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The overflow parking lot for the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area will reopen on Oct. 15, 2019 through April 30, 2020.
The lot will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily however, vehicles will be able to exit at all times. Fees are required.
Pass holders are encouraged to use the overflow parking lot instead of the main parking lot by the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center. The Connector Trail, which leaves the overflow parking lot, is 0.3 miles in length and enters the canyon just above the intersection of Sabino and Bear canyons, making that lot a convenient parking space for those traveling directly into either canyon.
First-time visitors can use the main parking lot, which is adjacent to the visitor center, where passes can be purchased. The visitor center is open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 daily, where maps and information can be obtained.
First-time visitors may park in the overflow parking lot if they have cash, as a fee tube is present at which they may purchase their passes.
On Mt. Lemmon, the Palisades Visitor Center will be open seven days per week from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The visitor center may close in the event of snow or if the highway is closed to public traffic.
All visitors are reminded that pets are prohibited in the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Water testing in previous years when pets were allowed found canine fecal coliform bacteria in the water, raising concerns regarding human health and safety.
For further information please contact the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center at (520) 749-8700.
