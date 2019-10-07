Two injured in shooting near University of Arizona campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were seriously injured in a shooting near the University of Arizona campus early Sunday, Oct. 6.
An adult male and female were shot by uninvited guests that showed up to a party on the block of 1700 E. 9th St., according to information from the Tucson Police Department. Multiple rounds were fired by the unknown suspects.
Their injuries are serious, but are not life threatening, according to the TPD.
The UAPD said there were no known threats to campus, but no one is in custody at this time.
Detectives are actively investigating the case and asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME where you can remain anonymous.
