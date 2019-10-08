Families get lost in the Marries maze

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - All aboard for an evening full of fun.
"Let's go!" Cheryl Wasmer yelled as she and her 3-year-old granddaughter took off from the Train Depot at the Marana Pumpkin Patch. They spent Monday night making priceless fall memories.
"To see her and grow and change - it's something we could never grow and be without," Wasmer said.
Though, fall in the desert is a little different.
"We've never seen corn fields and mountains," Wasmer said. "It's usually just corn fields being from Indiana."
This year's maze is even more unusual. It's in the shape of our own Dan Marries.
"You could wind up in his ear or something!," said Wasmer.
That seemed to be exactly what happened to Estevan Torrez and his family.
Talk about an ear-ful.
"We're stuck here for good then," said Torrez.
But with every twist and turn, there are lessons to be learned.
"You can't follow somebody," said Torrez.
Follow your own instincts.
But as you choose your path - appreciate the company you're with.
"It's everything. They're there with you through the thick and thin," said Torrez. "It's mostly because I realize this is once in a lifetime. You don't have your children forever."
Even if being lost in a corn maze may feel like it.
If you want to check out the corn maze for yourself, you can find the Post Farms Pumpkin Patch at 14901 North Wentz Road in Marana. They’re open daily through October 30th from Monday through Thursday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and the weekend.
