Former Border Patrol agent accused of sexual assault by fellow agent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former Border Patrol agent is facing serious accusations from a fellow agent.
Gustavo Zamora, 51, retired a few months ago. Not long after, he was arrested and indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting a junior female agent, according to the New York Times.
It stems from a dinner meeting in May. The woman claims Zamora bought several rounds of tequila during dinner at a Tucson restaurant. In court documents, she claims Zamora took her back to his hotel room and sexually assaulted her.
She reported the incident May 25, two days later the alleged assault.
According to the New York time, Zamora was indicted by on three counts of felony sexual assault and one felony count of kidnapping. He retired July 31, three weeks after the arrest.
His trial has been scheduled to begin April 28, 2020.
Zamora said he did not force himself on his fellow agent, claiming they were both drunk when they had sex and that she initiated it.
Zamora is married Gloria Chavez who was recently appointed as interim chief of the El Paso Sector.
Chavez told the El Paso Times she is “hurting, but will persevere”and that she has “received positive feedback from agents alike who have voiced their support for me and understanding that I am a victim of infidelity.”
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.