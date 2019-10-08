Gunfire erupts during party near the University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police are searching for the suspects who they say showed up to an off-campus party and started shooting early Sunday morning.
“It was just so rapid fire and it was a lower pitch, so it wasn’t a loud gunshot," said U of A senior Jordan Camp, who lives in the neighborhood just a few blocks from Arizona Stadium.
“And a guy, with a gun up and you could just see the muzzle fire going off. I assume there was a lot of people around, because it just didn’t stop. It was about thirty plus rounds going off," Camp added.
Police said “uninvited guests” fired multiple rounds near the party off 9th Street and Warren. An adult man and woman were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
You could see the damage to a home in the daylight Monday where nearly two dozen bullet holes were marked. Women leaving the home declined to speak with KOLD News 13.
Camp, who lives just across the street from the home, said he took cover as the “pops” continued in the street early Sunday morning.
“So like, my bedroom is that window right there. My bed is against that window," said Camp. "If anything had gone straight that way, I could have gotten hit.”
Around 4 a.m. Sunday, UAPD sent information on the shooting. Camp said he received an email and a tweet said there were no known threats to campus.
For Camp, the crime doesn’t represent the quiet neighborhood mixed with college students and longtime residents.
“There’s parties, drinking and drugs and stuff like that but usually not a lot of gunfire," said Camp. “Don’t let this be a reflection of the area. It’s an awesome place."
As of Monday afternoon, the TPD said no suspects were in custody. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
