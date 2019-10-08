Sierra Vista cyclist dies in car collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Sierra Vista woman died after being struck by a car, Monday evening.
Officials identified the victim as 53-year-old Sierra Vista resident Laura Ann Snyder.
The collision happened at the intersection of S. Highway 92 and Kachina Trail while she was riding a bicycle.
The Sierra Vista Police Department responded to the scene at 6:42 p.m. Witnesses advised officers that a gray Honda four-door sedan was traveling north on Highway 92 when the collision occurred.
Witnesses stated that as the vehicle proceeded through the intersection when Snyder crossed into the crosswalk against the light and was struck by the Honda. Snyder was transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center where she died from her injuries.
The 23-year-old driver was cited for failing to wear corrective lenses.
