Pima County Sheriff’s Department finds 71-year-old man dead in Sweetwater Preserve

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department found a 71-year-old man dead in Sweetwater Preserve on Monday evening.
Team members of the Southern Arizona Rescue Association and PCSD deputies responded to the area to locate the man who went mountain biking in the preserve. The team found the man dead in a ravine near a trail, according to the sheriff’s department.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
