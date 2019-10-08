Police respond to suspicious item near Pima Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - St. Cyril of Alexandria School is on a soft lock down after police responded to a suspicious item in the area.
Officers with the Tucson Police Department cordoned off an area near Pima Street and Mountain View Avenue in response to a suspicious item.
St. Cyril of Alexandria, located at 4725 Pima St., is releasing students to their parents and guardians but urges people to stay away from Pima Street until police clear the scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
