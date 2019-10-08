Town of Oro Valley accepting applications from residents to serve on boards and commissions

The Board of Adjustment (BOA) has one open position that serves a two-year term. The BOA is a quasi-judicial board and has the power to review and decide on administrative decisions or zoning requirements that create unnecessary hardships in the development of property because of exceptional or extraordinary conditions. Since the BOA is quasi-judicial, the Board makes final decisions on items that come before it. BOA meets as needed on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 3 p.m. at Town Hall, 11000 N. La Cañada Drive.