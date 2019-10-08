Town of Oro Valley accepting applications from residents to serve on boards and commissions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Looking for a way to serve your community? The Town of Oro Valley is accepting applications from residents who are interested in serving on a board or commission.
To serve on a board or commission, members must be residents of the Town of Oro Valley, be available to attend the designated meetings and be committed to the completion of the Town’s Community Academy within their term. The following positions will be open until filled.
Board of Adjustment
The Board of Adjustment (BOA) has one open position that serves a two-year term. The BOA is a quasi-judicial board and has the power to review and decide on administrative decisions or zoning requirements that create unnecessary hardships in the development of property because of exceptional or extraordinary conditions. Since the BOA is quasi-judicial, the Board makes final decisions on items that come before it. BOA meets as needed on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 3 p.m. at Town Hall, 11000 N. La Cañada Drive.
Historic Preservation Commission
The Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) has one open position that serves a three-year term. HPC was formed to promote the educational, cultural and economic welfare of Oro Valley by ensuring the preservation of historic buildings, districts, landmarks, structures, documents, photographs and other artifacts that represent the historic background and development of the greater Oro Valley area. HPC meets the first Monday of every month at 5 p.m. at Town Hall, 11000 N. La Cañada Drive.
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board (PRAB) has one open position that serves a two-year term. PRAB acts in an advisory capacity to the Town Council in matters pertaining to parks and recreation, park design, open space and trail use. PRAB meets at least four times per year at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 11000 N. La Cañada Drive.
Planning and Zoning Commission
The Planning and Zoning Commission (PZC) has three open positions that serve a two-year term. The PZC holds public meetings and makes recommendations to the Town Council on matters relating to the General Plan, zoning code amendments, rezonings and other land use requests. PZC members serve a two-year term and meet on the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.
Water Utility Commission
The Water Utility Commission (WUC) has one open position that serves a three-year term. The WUC members advise the Town Council on issues relating to water, including water policies, water rates, water resources, and water conservation. The Water Utility Commission meets on the second Monday of every month at 5 p.m. at Town Hall, 11000 N. La Cañada Drive.
For more information visit the Town’s Board and Commissions page on www.orovalleyaz.gov
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.