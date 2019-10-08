Trial delayed for Tucson man who shot girlfriend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The trial of a Tucson man who admitted to drinking before shooting his girlfriend in 2012 was delayed.
A plea deal was expected to be offered today for Ronald Corbin Jr. He pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges in the June 2012 death of Genna Ayup.
Corbin said it was accidental when he shot Ayup in the head in front of their 3-year-old son.
Today in court, prosecutors pulled the plea deal with probation after hearing victim advocates changed their stance. Judges plan to speak with Corbin and Ayup’s son.
Prosecutors originally didn’t pursue the case, saying there wasn’t enough evidence.
His upcoming trial date in Nov., was vacated, but they will hold another status hearing instead.
