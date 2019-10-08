Tucson clears the air over Proposition 205

Q&A details impacts of the sanctuary city measure

Border Patrol agents hold a news conference prior to a media tour of a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary facility near the Donna International Bridge, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Donna, Texas. The Tucson general election will have a sanctuary city measure on the ballot which details how Tucson police can interact with Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement if the measure is passed. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Source: Eric Gay)
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department, City Attorney’s Office and City Manager compiled a list of frequently asked questions pertaining to Proposition 205, which will be included in the citywide general and special election on Nov. 5.

The list defines what a sanctuary city is, what the possible impacts would be if voters passed the initiative and how Tucson police can interact with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol if the initiative passes.

Prop 205 Q& A Memo 10.8.2019_1 by Lauren Renteria on Scribd

