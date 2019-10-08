Vandalism at Little Free Library brings community together

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Richardson Little Free Library has been open for less than a month. In that month, the library near Ina Road and Camino de La Tierra has seen some bad apples ruin a community project.
The women that created the library put it there so that kids and their families could enjoy some free books. They did expect something to happen, but not this and not so soon.
Just two days before the grand opening last month. Someone destroyed the guest book with profanity and scribbles. The next day there was more vandalism. This time someone wrote profanity on the side of the little library itself.
On the day of the grand opening, Tina Sommerville and Chelsie Douglas were scrambling to paint over the vandalism and replace the guest book.
”The incident really hurt and was disappointing, especially to have the profanity where children could see it,” Sommerville said.
Sommerville and Douglas took to social media about the vandalism and received a great response. Some folks even volunteered to watch over the library to make sure it would not be destroyed again.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.