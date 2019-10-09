Arizona Republican chair holds statewide rallies against impeachment inquiries

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A new Washington Post poll shows that a majority of Americans — 58 percent of those surveyed —want Congress to open an impeachment hearing for President Donald Trump.
But that's not keeping Trump's most vocal supporters from taking a stand against impeachment.
"Stop the Madness" rallies were held Tuesday in Casa Grande and Tucson.
Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward led both events, which were created to take a stand against an impeachment inquiry and send a message to Democratic lawmakers looking into possible wrongdoing by the president and his administration.
"We want them to get back to work and stop the madness of the sham impeachment and get back to work," said Trump supporter George Castillo. "All they are doing is trying one thing after another to basically impeach President Trump."
Tuesday's Casa Grande rally was held outside the office of Congressman Tom O'Halleran, who is a Democrat.
It wasn't just Trump supporters who were there. Several people who want to see an impeachment hearing also came out to support O'Halleran and what Congress is doing.
There was a lot of yelling on both sides
"You can't tell me this gentleman [the president] is honest," said Mike Hurley of Arizona City. "You can't tell me his Cabinet is honest."
"I'm tired of the pettiness," said Pam Sanders of Eloy. "I'm tired of the back and forth with Republicans and Democrats. We need to get on with the people's business."
Ward was asked after the rally if the president should be held accountable for his actions.
"I don't think the president did anything wrong, because leaders of the world speak with each other because across the world we have to root out corruption," she said. "President Trump is the chief of weeding out corruption."
Arizona Republican leaders are hoping to have more “Stop the Madness” rallies across the state.