Border Patrol agents make eight arrests near Yuma

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Yuma sector Border Patrol agents confiscated nearly $450,000 in narcotics over the weekend.
Agents stationed at the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint and Dome Valley apprehended two Mexican nationals and seized almost 200 pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl on Friday and Saturday.
On Friday afternoon, agents performed a secondary inspection on a Dodge Charger after a Border Patrol canine alert them to a suspicious odor. After the inspection, agents found 230 packages of methamphetamine hidden in the trunk, weighing in at about 135 pounds with an estimated cost of $312,000. The driver of the vehicle was arrest for transportation of a controlled substance.
That evening, agents took a Honda Civic into a secondary inspection where they found 16 packages of methamphetamine hidden in the dashboard and console. The drugs weighed more than 26 pounds and cost about $61,000. The occupants, which included two U.S. citizens and a Mexican citizen, were arrested and taken into custody.
On Saturday morning, agents found two Mexican immigrants hiding in the back seat of a Jeep Compass attempting to cross into the U.S. illegally with two U.S. citizens. The 30-year-old driver and 27-yer-old passenger were arrested for transporting immigrants illegally. The immigrants where arrested for entering the U.S. unlawfully.
Agents near Dome Valley stopped a Cadillac CTS traveling through the area and found two packages of cocaine and five packages of fentanyl hidden in the rear passenger and driver-side panels. The cocaine weighed more than 5 pounds and is estimated to cost $66,000 and the fentanyl weighed 13 pounds. The driver and passenger, both U.S. citizens, were arrested.
