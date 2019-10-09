Bottles thrown near the Islamic Center of Tucson, again

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Surrounded by student-housing high rises, it seems some issues may never end for the Islamic Center of Tucson.
Irfan Sarwar Sheikh, a member of the Islamic Center of Tucson’s Board of Directors, said more bottles were thrown near the center on the corner of Tyndall Avenue and First Street, just off the University of Arizona’s campus, last week. Sheikh added the building management responded quickly to figure out who was responsible.
Unfortunately, the issue is nothing new for the ICT. In August, members reported alcohol was poured and at least one aluminum beer can was thrown from a balcony while children played basketball below. Several balconies of the Luna building, part of the development Sol y Luna, overlook the ICT’s back parking lot and basketball court.
Members reported hearing comments being yelled during the incident as well.
“We have to live here. We have to live with other people, they have to live with us and we have to understand each other,” Sheikh said in August.
Following the reported incident, a spokesperson for GMH University Housing, the owner of the Sol y Luna apartments, told KOLD News 13 the company was investigating with Tucson Police. A statement, on behalf of Justin Wybenga, VP of Operations at GMH Capital Partners, said the company has “a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to our residents endangering the safety of our fellow community members.”
During the investigation, the company said it had “sufficient evidence” to move forward with eviction proceedings for the residents identified to be involved. KOLD News 13 reached out for an update on the case Tuesday, we did not immediately hear back.
Last month, the ICT hosted “Salam Tucson,” a night of conversation in the community.
Sheikh said the ICT plans to host another gathering with students soon.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.