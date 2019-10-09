Cochise County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Naco woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Naco woman.
Patricia Hayes, 73, was last seen at her home on Sunday, Oct. 6. She was wearing a white nightgown and no shoes.
She left her home on foot.
Hayes is described as white, 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She has a medical condition which could impair her judgement.
Anyone with information about Hayes or her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office at 520-432-9502.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.