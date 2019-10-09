FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall is FINALLY coming!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One more day of 90s as a cold front passes later today bringing 80s behind it! Along with the cold front, winds pick up through Thursday. As far as rain goes... we are not expecting much of anything for the next seven days!
WEDNESDAY: Low 90s with sunny skies. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.
TUESDAY: Upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.
