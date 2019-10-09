Lease terminated after another bottle-throwing incident near the ICT

“While we are thankful no one was injured, we stand by our zero-tolerance policy when it comes to our residents and their guests endangering the safety of our fellow community members. As soon as we were notified of the incident, we cooperated with both the Tucson Police Department and Islamic Center of Tucson to identify the apartment responsible and handle cleanup. Our security footage clearly revealed the apartment responsible, and we have started the process alongside police to take action. While the offending party was a guest of a resident, in adhering to our zero-tolerance policy, the apartment balcony has been closed off and we will terminate the resident’s lease per our lease agreement. At this time, all further questions should be directed to the Tucson Police Department at 520-791-4444.”