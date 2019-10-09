Lease terminated after another bottle-throwing incident near the ICT

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Residents at a student-housing high rise near the University of Arizona will need to find a new place to live.
GMH Capital Partners, the owner and manager of Sol y Luna, said Wednesday it will be terminating the resident’s lease for the apartment where bottles were thrown off the balcony.
The bottles were thrown onto the Islamic Center of Tucson’s property. Several balconies of the Luna building overlook the ICT’s back parking lot and basketball court.
Management said security footage clearly revealed the apartment responsible. Here is the full statement on the latest incident on behalf of Justin Wybenga, Vice President of Operations at GMH Capital Partners, owner and manager of Sol y Luna:
“While we are thankful no one was injured, we stand by our zero-tolerance policy when it comes to our residents and their guests endangering the safety of our fellow community members. As soon as we were notified of the incident, we cooperated with both the Tucson Police Department and Islamic Center of Tucson to identify the apartment responsible and handle cleanup. Our security footage clearly revealed the apartment responsible, and we have started the process alongside police to take action. While the offending party was a guest of a resident, in adhering to our zero-tolerance policy, the apartment balcony has been closed off and we will terminate the resident’s lease per our lease agreement. At this time, all further questions should be directed to the Tucson Police Department at 520-791-4444.”
The issue is nothing new for the ICT. In August, members reported that residents poured alcohol and at least one aluminum beer can was thrown from a balcony while children played basketball below.
Members reported hearing comments being yelled during the incident as well.
Following the incident, management said they were entering the eviction process for the residents of that unit, as well.
“We have to live here. We have to live with other people, they have to live with us and we have to understand each other,” Irfan Sarwar Sheikh, a member of the Islamic Center of Tucson’s Board of Directors, said in August.
Last month, the ICT hosted “Salam Tucson,” a night of conversation in the community. Sheikh said the center plans to host another gathering with students soon.
