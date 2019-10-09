Officials remove pick up truck from ravine near State Route 90

A man was transported to an area hospital for his injuries

Arizona Department of Public Safety shut down parts of State Route 90 and State Route 80 near Sierra Vista to remove a pick up truck from a ravine. (Source: Gray Television)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 8, 2019 at 9:04 PM MST - Updated October 8 at 9:04 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety recovered a vehicle from a ravine near Sierra Vista. One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Officials responded to a single-vehicle collision reported at 4:46 p.m. on State Route 90 at mile post 336. A pick up truck drove about 200 feet off the roadway and into a nearby ravine, according to DPS.

The department closed State Route 90 at the State Route 80 junction to removed the vehicle from the ravine. The driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the collision.

