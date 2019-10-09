Officials remove pick up truck from ravine near State Route 90

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety recovered a vehicle from a ravine near Sierra Vista. One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Officials responded to a single-vehicle collision reported at 4:46 p.m. on State Route 90 at mile post 336. A pick up truck drove about 200 feet off the roadway and into a nearby ravine, according to DPS.
The department closed State Route 90 at the State Route 80 junction to removed the vehicle from the ravine. The driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.
Officials are still investigating the cause of the collision.
