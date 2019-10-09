Sierra Vista man arrested for felony domestic violence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a Sierra Vista man on multiple felony domestic violence charges, early Wednesday morning.
Around 1:14 a.m., SVPD officers observed him damaging the tires of a parked vehicle in the 100 block of Toscanini Ave.
SVPD officers arrested 59-year-old Bryan Bays for false reporting to law enforcement and criminal damage domestic violence charges that include stalking, aggravated harassment, and criminal damage. Bays was booked into the Cochise County Jail.
