Sierra Vista Police investigating fatal shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting after responding to a report of a man with a firearm at the Vista Transit Center shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
After arriving on scene, officers discovered one person deceased after suffering a gunshot wound to the head and a second person suffering from a single gunshot wound, who was then transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center in preparation for air transport to a medical facility in Tucson.
At this time, police are not looking for any other additional suspects and do not believe there is any further danger to the public.
Stay with KOLD News 13 for more updates.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.