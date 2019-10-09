Stabbing suspect arrested in Patagonia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man suspected of stabbing a woman in Patagonia was taken into custody this morning, according to the Nogales International.
The 40-year-old man was identified as Charles Willian Van Nest.
Nogales International reported that Van Nest was booked into the county jail on charged of attempted murder, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal damage/domestic violence.
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office received a call late late Friday from a girl in Patagonia reporting that her mother had been stabbed by a man. The victim was airflifted to Banner-UMC with multiple puncture wounds, but survived the attack.
