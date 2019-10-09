Tucson Meet Yourself needs volunteers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Meet Yourself festival is about to kick off its 46th year and is looking for volunteers. It begins on Friday, Oct. 11, and runs until Sunday, Oct. 13.
TMY says they have 600 volunteers, but still need 200 to help with different things such as setting up, breaking down on Sunday, stage assistants, kitchen assistants, and other roles.
Volunteers will only need to help out for four hours. They will get a T-shirt and a food voucher to use at the more than 50 food booths that feature food from around the world made by people in our community.
