Unruly passenger diverts California-bound plane to Tucson International Airport

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Airport Authority police apprehended a suspect accused of assaulting other passengers on a plane that was diverted to Tucson International Airport late Tuesday evening.
Jessie Butler, director of communications and external relations for the Tucson Airport Authority, said a Southwest Airlines flight from Dallas, Texas headed to Los Angeles, California landed in Tucson because of a disorderly passenger. The man, who has not yet been identified, is accused of assaulting two other passengers on the flight and being under the influence of unknown substances.
When the plane landed, Tucson Airport Authority police arrested the man and booked him into the Pima County Jail for disorderly conduct and assault. .
The flight took off from Tucson at 8:57 p.m. and is back on track to Los Angeles.
