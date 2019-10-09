Warmer temperatures could keep mosquitos around longer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The evening weather surely doesn’t bite — but, something else might.
Mosquitoes are still out in full force this time of year and it looks like they’ll be sticking around a little while longer.
Several people have complained about the annoying insects and said there have been more of them than usual.
The Pima County Health Department said warmer temperatures this month could keep mosquitoes around. The department’s teams are out in the field daily, trapping mosquitoes to study their activity and plan to do so until November.
The Pima County Health Department says this time of year is the peak time for mosquitoes.
And Tucson resident Krystal Johnson is definitely feeling the bite this fall.
“I don’t get it. I don’t know where they’re coming from. They’re supersonic,” Johnson said.
That’s why health officials urge locals to fight the bite and be aware of any standing water. It helps to wear longer sleeves and pants to dress to avoid them, too.
Mosquitoes can also transmit West Nile virus. The disease is transmitted to humans from an infected mosquito and some people with the virus might be completely asymptomatic. However, the virus can manifest itself through a fever and fatigue that can last longer than a typical fever.
However, 1 in 150 people who contract West Nile virus will develop serious illnesses that affect the nervous system and can even be fatal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The county health department did not report any cases of the disease last year but there are already seven reported cases this year.
