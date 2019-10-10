Artist honors fallen Border Patrol Agent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Philadelphia Police Officer and Forensic Artist is honoring a fallen Border Patrol Agent in Southern Arizona through art.
Jonny Castro often does portraits of police officers and law enforcement officials killed in the line of duty. He posted a portrait of Agent Robert Hotten, 44, Wednesday to his collection of “Portraits of Valor.”
Agent Hotten, assigned to the Tucson Sector Sonoita Station, died after being found unresponsive on Sunday, Oct. 6. Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent Roy Villareal said Agent Hotten responded to a sensor alert near Mount Washington south of Patagonia, Arizona. He said other agents found Hotten after they didn’t hear from him on the radio for a while.
Agents performed CPR for hours and carried Hotten roughly a quarter of a mile to an area clear enough for a helicopter to land.
“It was an absolute heroic effort by our officers," said Villareal.
Castro estimates he has painted about 500 portraits since starting his self-funded project. The artist doesn’t charge for the portraits of the fallen and gives professionally printed copies to the families and the departments of each officer.
Agent Hotten is the sixth officer from Arizona Castro has painted since 2016. He is the third from Arizona in 2019.
