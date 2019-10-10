Club Columbia gets ready for Tucson Meet Yourself

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Tucson Meet yourself kicks off Friday, but the prep work for many vendors starts well before the festival.
Thursday, Club Columbia, was making the majority of their menu. Arepas, cocadas and empanadas were being rolled, diced and fried.
“Some people come every year to buy one specific item,” said Angela Roll, with Club Columbia.
Each one is made with love, to spread the culture and taste of Columbia.
“It’s just to give a good name to Columbia,” said Roll. “To pass the culture down to our kids.”
Club Columbia started participating in the festival in the early 80s. Since then, they have only taken one year off to “rest.” But, they said, people kept asking for them to come back.
This year they estimate they will sell about 1,700 empanadas, 600 arepas and 400 cocadas. They also have juices and coffee for sale. Most of their proceeds go to various non-profits around the area and Columbia.
Tucson Meet Yourself organizers said the festival is about the same size as previous years. TPD said the festival will have a TPD sergeant and a squad of 5 to 7 officers that will be working at the event. Also available will be officers assigned to work the Downtown/Entertainment District of Operations Division West.
