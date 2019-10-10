FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall, is that you?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temps are finally in the 80s and in the 80s they will stay! Quiet, seasonable weather expected through the weekend and into next week. As far as rain goes... we’ll be watching the tropics for our next chance of moisture late next week. Right now, confidence is low so check back for any updates!
THUSDAY: Mid 80s with sunny skies. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
TUESDAY: Mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain. Mid 80s for our highs.
