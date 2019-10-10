Groups break ground on housing for homeless veterans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several groups broke ground Thursday, Oct. 10, on Esperanza En Escalante Phase 2, a housing development for homeless veterans and their families.
There will be 50 homes on the property adjacent to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, near Wilmot and Escalante roads.
Representatives from Gorman and Company and Esperanza En Escalante said the homes will satisfy the needs of small and large families. There will be 18 three-bedroom units, 17 two-bedrooms and 15 one-bedroom.
The project will also include a community center, which will have a computer lab, a case manager’s office and a space for education classes. There will also be a food pantry to store weekly deliveries from the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
The city of Tucson will provide 46 Section 8 vouchers to support the rental needs of the homeless veterans. The project will help the veterans find employment, schooling, permanent housing in the future and help them lead self-sufficient lives.
Phase 2 is part of the 17-acre master planned community for veterans. Phase 1 was completed last year. That phase has about 20 homes and is 100 percent occupied.
