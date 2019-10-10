Judge Harrington to retire from the Pima County Superior Court

Judge Harrington launched his legal career in Spokane, Washington in 1982, serving as Law Clerk for U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Smithmore Myers, while simultaneously practicing as an attorney with the firm of Richter, Wimberly, and Erickson. After moving to Arizona in 1986, he joined the law firm of Bilby & Shoenhair, which later merged with Snell & Wilmer. In 1990, he began practicing with the law firm of Chandler, Tullar, Udall & Redhair, where he rose to become firm partner before his appointment to Division 2 of the Pima County Superior Court bench in 1999. Judge Harrington was admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court, Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, Federal District Courts in Arizona, and the Arizona State Courts.