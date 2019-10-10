Judge Harrington to retire from the Pima County Superior Court

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Superior Court in Pima County announces that, after serving the community as a member of the Superior Court bench for more than 20 years, the Hon. Charles “Chuck” Harrington will retire on Oct. 31, 2019.
Currently presiding judge of the Court’s civil bench, during his tenure he has also been presiding judge of the probate bench and a member of the criminal and juvenile court benches.
Throughout his time at the Court, Judge Harrington has served on a multitude of committees, commissions, and workgroups at both the state and local level. He was also instrumental in implementing the Fast Trial and Alternative Resolution (FASTAR) program in Pima County, a pilot program designed to resolve less complicated civil claims quickly, efficiently, and fairly. The Judge is additionally recognized for his long-time service as judicial advisor to the Courts Are Us teen internship program, hosted by the Superior Court in tandem with the Pima County Summer Youth Employment Program for more than 25 years.
Judge Harrington launched his legal career in Spokane, Washington in 1982, serving as Law Clerk for U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Smithmore Myers, while simultaneously practicing as an attorney with the firm of Richter, Wimberly, and Erickson. After moving to Arizona in 1986, he joined the law firm of Bilby & Shoenhair, which later merged with Snell & Wilmer. In 1990, he began practicing with the law firm of Chandler, Tullar, Udall & Redhair, where he rose to become firm partner before his appointment to Division 2 of the Pima County Superior Court bench in 1999. Judge Harrington was admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court, Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, Federal District Courts in Arizona, and the Arizona State Courts.
Judge Harrington, who earned his J.D. (magna cum laude) from Gonzaga University School of Law, and a B.A. in biology from Gonzaga University, both in Spokane, Washington, as well as a B.S.B.A. in accounting from the University of Arizona, is also a part-time Professor of Practice at the University of Arizona, James E. Rogers College of Law.
The Court congratulates Judge Harrington on his retirement, and thanks him for his years of devoted service to the legal community and the citizens of Pima County and Arizona.
