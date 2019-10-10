Man dead, woman injured following shooting in desert near Casa Grande

Man dead, woman injured following shooting in desert near Casa Grande
Source: (Google Maps) (Source: google maps)
October 10, 2019 at 1:20 PM MST - Updated October 10 at 1:22 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects involved in a fatal shooting that claimed one man’s life near Casa Grande on Thursday morning.

PCSO says one man was killed and one woman was injured after a double shooting south of the I-8 near Barstow Ave and Hannah St occurred around 12:45 p.m.

The woman was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition according to KPHO.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward and report it by calling 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.