Man dead, woman injured following shooting in desert near Casa Grande

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects involved in a fatal shooting that claimed one man’s life near Casa Grande on Thursday morning.
PCSO says one man was killed and one woman was injured after a double shooting south of the I-8 near Barstow Ave and Hannah St occurred around 12:45 p.m.
The woman was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition according to KPHO.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward and report it by calling 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
