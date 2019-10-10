Tucson implements new speed limits across prominent roadways

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Some speed limits around Tucson will be slowing down, if city council approves the changes. Council will be looking at several speed limit changes in its meeting Thursday.
“It’s really more of an administrative change,” said Blake Olofson, traffic safety engineer with the City of Tucson.
The city annexed parts of Pima County and speed limits should stay the same through the county and into the city.
Corona Road from Country Club Road to Alvernon Way will be 45 miles per hour and Los Reales Road from Country Club Road to Alvernon Way will have a new speed limit of 50 miles per hour. Both of these sections were recently annexed into Tucson.
The speed limit at Houghton Road, which was expanded to six lanes, will be reduced from 55 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour. Barbara Drive to 22nd Street will be reduced to 40 miles per hour.
Olofson said the new road was designed to be driven at 45 mile per hour. He said as the city officials checked other roads to see if they needed to be updated, they found some administrative errors. Either the ordinance for some roads did not exist, or it was incorrect.
Campbell Avenue, from 36th Street to Jason Vista will be change to 25 miles per hour, to be in accordance with the ordinance on file. The ordinance for Cushing Street from Avenida del Convento to Interstate 10 eastbound Frontage Road will be updated to 25 miles per hour and Wilmot Road from Valencia Road to Littletown Road will be updated to 45 miles per hour.
Gas Road from Randolph Avenue to Palo Verde Road will have an established speed limit of 35 miles per hour and Randolph Avenue from Michigan Street to Gas Road will have an established speed limit of 35 miles per hour.
Other speed limit changes include Houghton Road segments from Interstate 10 to Andrada Road from 55 miles per hour to 50 miles per hour and Speedway Boulevard from west city limits to Camino de Juan will be reduced to 40 miles per hour.
The city officials said they will get to work on putting in nearly 50 new speed limit signs that cost about $250 a piece as soon as they can.
